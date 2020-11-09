One Terabit/s Polar Successive Cancellation Decoder
Features
- 1 Tb/s throughputat 1.2 GHz clock frequency
- Optimized for minimum area and low power
- Fully timing-clean implementation
- 50 ns latency (60 pipeline stages)
- Potential use-cases for the IP core include fiber-optic, wireline and intra-chip communications
- White box licensing available
