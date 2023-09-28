The complete silicon-proven DesignWare® IP solution, consisting of configurable digital controllers, PHYs, Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security Modules, IP Prototyping Kits and verification IP, is designed to meet all required features of the PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0, 5.0, 4.0, 3.1, 2.1, 1.1, and PIPE specifications. By providing a complete IP solution, Synopsys delivers optimization across the individual IP to lower latency and ensures that all the IP functions seamlessly together to lower integration risk. The high-performance PCI Express IP solution is optimized for low power, small area and low latency. The high-quality IP solution has been extensively validated with multiple hardware platforms, PHYs, and PCIe verification suites across a broad range of processes and foundries. With thousands of design wins and products shipping in volume, Synopsys’ expertise in developing and supporting the PCI Express interface enables designers to accelerate time-to-market and achieve silicon success for their advanced SoCs.