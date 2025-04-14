Multi-channel, multi-speed Ethernet universal media access control (MAC) and physical coding sublayer IP (UMAC)
PCIe 6.0 PHY IP for TSMC N4P
The Synopsys PHY IP for PCIe 6.0 seamlessly interoperates with Synopsys Controller IP for PCIe 6.0 to provide a low-risk solution that designers can use to accelerate time-to-market and efficiently deliver differentiated products that require the 64GT/s PCIe 6.0 technology.
View PCIe 6.0 PHY IP for TSMC N4P full description to...
- see the entire PCIe 6.0 PHY IP for TSMC N4P datasheet
- get in contact with PCIe 6.0 PHY IP for TSMC N4P Supplier
Video Demo of the PCIe 6.0 PHY IP for TSMC N4P
This PCI-SIG DevCon 2022 video shows the industry’s first complete hardware demo of PCIe 6.0 with an end-to-end system from root complex to endpoint. The demo uses the Synopsys PCIe 6.0 Controller and PHY IP and shows successful link up and performance metrics.
PCIe IP
- PCIe 5.0 Integrity and Data Encryption Security Module
- PCIe 6.1 Controller
- PCIe 5.0 Serdes PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 12FFC
- Multi-protocol SerDes PMA - PCIe1 PCIe2 PCIe3 PCIe4 PCIe5 and more
- PCIe Gen 6 SERDES IP - supports up to 112G LR ethernet with low power and latency
- 56G Serdes in 7nm bundled with PCie Gen 5 controller IP