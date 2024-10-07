Secure-IC's Securyzr™ Tunable AES (ECB, CBC, CTR, XTS, CCM, GCM) accelerator - optional SCA protection
PCIe 6.0 PHY IP for TSMC N5
The Synopsys PHY IP for PCIe 6.0 seamlessly interoperates with Synopsys Controller IP for PCIe 6.0 to provide a low-risk solution that designers can use to accelerate time-to-market and efficiently deliver differentiated products that require the 64GT/s PCIe 6.0 technology.
View PCIe 6.0 PHY IP for TSMC N5 full description to...
- see the entire PCIe 6.0 PHY IP for TSMC N5 datasheet
- get in contact with PCIe 6.0 PHY IP for TSMC N5 Supplier