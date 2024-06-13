PCIe 6.0 PHY on 5nm
Block Diagram of the PCIe 6.0 PHY on 5nm IP Core
PCIe 6.0 IP
- PCIe 6.0 Integrity and Data Encryption Security Module
- PCIe 6.0 PHY in TSMC (N6, N5, N3P, N3E)
- PCIe 6.0 PHY in Samsung (SF5A, SF4X, SF2)
- PCIe 6.1 Controller
- 1 to 64 Gbps PCI-Express (PCIe) 6.0 and CXL 3.0 PHY
- Configurable controllers for PCIe 6.0 supporting Endpoint, Root Complex, Switch Port, and Dual Mode applications