PCIe 6.0 Premium Controller
The DesignWare Controller IP for PCIe 6.0 seamlessly interoperates with the silicon-proven PHY IP for PCIe 6.0 in advanced FinFET processes to provide a low-risk solution that designers can use to accelerate time-to-market and efficiently deliver differentiated products that require the 64GT/s PCIe 6.0 technology.
Video Demo of the PCIe 6.0 Premium Controller
See a demo of Synopsys’ complete IP solution for PCIe 6.0 technology showing the controller operating at 64GT/s in FLIT mode and the PAM-4 PHY in 5-nm process achieving two orders of magnitude better BER with 32dB PCIe channel.
Controller IP for PCIe 6.0 IP
- PCIe 6.0 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode, Switch Port Configurations with native user interface
- PCIe 6.0 SerDes PHY
- Synopsys PCIe 6.0 Controller IP with AMBA bridge
- PCIe 6.0 (Gen6) Premium Controller with AMBA bridge and LTI & MSI Interfaces
- DesignWare® Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Module for PCIe 6.0
- Synopsys PCIe 5.0 Premium EP/RP/DM/SW Controller IP