PCIe 6.2 Switch IP Controller
Features
- Compliant with PCIE Gen6/5/4/3/2/1 spec
- Data rate supports Gen 1/2/3/4/5/6
- Pipe 64bits
- Lanes 1/2/4 supported
- Switch’s Port 0 supports 4PF. Other Switch ports Supports 1PFs
- 5port Switch
- ID based routing
- Support for doorbell, scratchpad registers
- Switch supports interrupts generation on both sides of the Switch to the host processor expose memory ranges as BARs, and perform Transfers
