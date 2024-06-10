PCIe 7.0 Controller (can be configured to support EP, RP, DM, or SW applications)
The Synopsys Controller IP for PCIe 7.0 seamlessly interoperates with the silicon-proven PHY IP for PCIe 7.0 in advanced FinFET processes to provide a low-risk solution that designers can use to accelerate time-to-market and efficiently deliver differentiated products that require the 128GT/s PCIe 7.0 technology. To protect against data tampering and physical attacks in high performance computing SoCs using the PCIe 7.0 interface, Synopsys offers standards-compliant IDE Security IP Modules, including TDISP and Host TEE (Arm CCA) support.
