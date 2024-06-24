PCIe 7.0 Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Module
The Synopsys Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Module for PCIe 7.0 provides confidentiality, integrity, and replay protection for Transaction Layer Packets (TLP) and Flow Control Units (FLITs) over PCI Express interfaces as defined in the PCI-SIG IDE specification. The security module integrates seamlessly with the Synopsys PCIe 7.0 controllers to accelerate SoC integration.
View PCIe 7.0 Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Module full description to...
- see the entire PCIe 7.0 Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Module datasheet
- get in contact with PCIe 7.0 Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Module Supplier
PCIe 7.0 IP
- PCIe 7.0 Controller
- PCIe 7.0 Controller with AXI
- PCIe 7.0 Retimer Controller
- PCIe 7.0 Switch
- PCIe 7.0 PHY IP supporting the latest features of the evolving PCIe 7.0 specification to enable 128 GT/s and up to x16 lane configurations
- PCIe 7.0 Controller (can be configured to support EP, RP, DM, or SW applications)