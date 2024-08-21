The multi-channel Synopsys PHY IP for PCI Express® (PCIe®) 7.0 meets today’s demands for higher bandwidth and power efficiency across backplane, and chip-to-chip channels. The PHY’s unique DSP algorithms optimize analog to digital equalization and the patent-pending diagnostics features enable near zero link downtime. The PHY minimizes package crosstalk, allows dense SoC integration for x16 links, and achieves ultra-low-latency with an optimized data path that is based on an ADC architecture. Support for multiple standards form factors including OCP 3.0, U.2, and U.3 enables serve and storage applications. The Synopsys PHY IP for PCIe 7.0, available in advanced FinFET processes including 3-nm and below, seamlessly interoperates with Synopsys Controller IP for PCIe 7.0 to provide a low-risk solution that designers can use to accelerate time-to-market and efficiently deliver differentiated products that require the 128 GT/s PCIe 7.0 technology.