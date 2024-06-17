Optimized for GHz+ operating speeds with minimum area and power consumption, ARC HS Processors are ideal for very high-performance embedded applications
PCIe 7.0 PHY IP supporting the latest features of the evolving PCIe 7.0 specification to enable 128 GT/s and up to x16 lane configurations
The Synopsys PHY IP for PCIe 7.0, available in advanced FinFET processes including 3-nm and below, seamlessly interoperates with Synopsys Controller IP for PCIe 7.0 to provide a low-risk solution that designers can use to accelerate time-to-market and efficiently deliver differentiated products that require the 128 GT/s PCIe 7.0 technology.
