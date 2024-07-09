PCIe 7.0 Switch
PCIe 7.0 IP
- PCIe 7.0 Controller
- PCIe 7.0 Controller with AXI
- PCIe 7.0 Retimer Controller
- PCIe 7.0 PHY IP supporting the latest features of the evolving PCIe 7.0 specification to enable 128 GT/s and up to x16 lane configurations
- PCIe 7.0 Controller (can be configured to support EP, RP, DM, or SW applications)
- PCIe 7.0 Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Module