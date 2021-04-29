XpressRICH-AXI PCIe Controller IP for USB4 is a configurable and scalable PCIe controller Soft IP designed for implementations in USB4 devices. The XpressRICH-AXI for USB4 supports the PCI Express 5.0 specification and implements the required features mandated by the USB4 Specification. The IP can be configured to support endpoint, root port, and dual-mode topologies, allowing for a variety of use models, and exposes a configurable, flexible AMBA AXI interconnect interface to the user. The provided Graphical User Interface (GUI) Wizard allows designers to tailor the IP to their exact requirements, by enabling, disabling, and adjusting a vast array of parameters. XpressRICH-AXI for USB4 enables designers to support tunneling of PCIe in USB4 Devices or Hosts for attaching PCIe devices either internally or externally. By implementing internal PCIe devices in their USB4 designs, designers can differentiate their USB4 ICs while reducing latency and power consumption.