PCIE Gen6 digital controller (End Point)
PCI Express Controller IP
- PCIe 2.1 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode Configurations, with Built-in DMA and Configurable AMBA AXI Interconnect
- PCIe 1.1 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode Configurations, with Built-in DMA and Configurable AMBA AXI Interconnect
- PCIe 4.0 Controller supporting Endpoint, Root Port, Switch, Bridge and advanced features
- PCIe 2.1 Controller with the PHY Interface for PCI Express (PIPE) specification and native user interface support
- Universal NVM Express Controller (UNEX)
- PCIe 3.0, 2.1, 1.1 Controller with the PHY Interface for PCI Express (PIPE) specification and native user interface support