Silicon Interfaces' PCIe 3.0 (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express 3.0) is a computer hardware interface standard that is used to connect various components to a computer's motherboard. It is the third generation of the PCIe standard and offers increased bandwidth, improved performance, and reduced power consumption compared to its predecessor, PCIe 2.0 Overall, PCIe 3.0 provides faster and more efficient communication between the various components in a computer, including graphics cards, network adapters, and storage devices, resulting in better overall performance.



PCIe 3.0 is a high - speed, bidirectional, and low - cost point-to-point interface that is widely used in PC, consumer electronics, and mobile architectures. It supports dynamic attachment of multiple peripherals to the host via a switch or a bridge. PCIe 3.0 is an open architecture that offers higher data throughput and enables the connection of up to 128 devices to a single port on the motherboard. It is a serial protocol and physical link that transmits data differentially on multiple pairs of wires, while simultaneously providing power to the connected peripherals.



As technology advances, new types of devices, media formats, and storage systems require more bus bandwidth to deliver the desired user experience. In addition, user applications demand faster and more efficient connections between the PC and these increasingly sophisticated peripherals. PCIe 3.0 addresses these requirements by delivering a significantly higher transfer rate that matches the needs of modern usage scenarios and devices. Its increased bandwidth and other features make it an ideal interface standard for meeting the performance demands of modern computer systems.