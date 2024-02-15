Perceptual Video Quality Optimization IP
BLUEDOT offers video pre-processing solution consisting of AI-powered perceptual quality optimization technology.
The solution adaptively filters the input video before codec to help you achieve an average compression efficiency of over 30% when encoding and can be used with any codec. Since there is no perceptual quality loss in encoded output video, you can reduce the cost of service while maintaining the quality of user’s viewing experience.
Block Diagram of the Perceptual Video Quality Optimization IP IP Core
