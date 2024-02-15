Today's media streaming market demands optimal quality video at the lowest possible data rate, as you need to enhance service users' viewing experience while minimizing platform costs for video transcoding and delivery. Optimization techniques for video quality play a critical role in streaming services.



BLUEDOT offers video pre-processing solution consisting of AI-powered perceptual quality optimization technology.



The solution adaptively filters the input video before codec to help you achieve an average compression efficiency of over 30% when encoding and can be used with any codec. Since there is no perceptual quality loss in encoded output video, you can reduce the cost of service while maintaining the quality of user’s viewing experience.