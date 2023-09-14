The NeuroMosaic Processor (NMP) family is shattering the barriers to deploying ML by delivering a general-purpose architecture and simple programmer’s model to enable virtually any class of neural network architecture and use case.



Our unique differentiation starts with the ability to simultaneously execute multiple AI/ML models significantly expanding the realm of capability over existing approaches. This game-changing advantage is provided by the co-developed NeuroMosAIc Studio software’s ability to dynamically allocate HW resources to match the target workload resulting in highly optimized, low-power execution. The designer may also select the optional on-device training acceleration extension enabling iterative learning post-deployment. This key capability cuts the cord to cloud dependence while elevating the accuracy, efficiency, customization, and personalization without reliance on costly model retraining and deployment, thereby extending device lifecycles.

