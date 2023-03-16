The ubiquity of USB 2.0 in devices makes it nearly mandatory for any USB connectivity solution. The utility of USB 2.0 allows devices to have small buffers even at high data rates, supporting efficient device connection for smaller data sets in applications ranging from the mobile and consumer market, to enterprise, automotive, and internet of things (IoT).



The Cadence® PHY IP for USB 2.0 for Samsung is designed to the USB 2.0 specification, and operates at High Speed (480Mbps), Full Speed (12Mbps), and Low Speed (1.5Mbps). The PHY IP complies with the UTMI v1.05 specification. The PHY IP also supports the USB Battery Charging Specification, Revision 1.2.



The PHY IP is architected to quickly and easily integrate into any system on chip (SoC), and to connect seamlessly to a Cadence or third-party UTMI-compliant controller. Implemented on various process technologies, the PHY IP provides a cost-effective, low-power solution for demanding applications. It offers SoC integrators the advanced capabilities and support that not only meet, but exceed the requirements of high-performance designs and implementations.



The PHY IP is silicon proven, and has been extensively validated with multiple hardware platforms. Cadence offers a comprehensive IP solution that is in volume production, and has been successfully implemented in more than 400 applications.