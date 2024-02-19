PHY layer solution for PCIe1.1/PCIe2.0 with a serial interface and PIPE3 compliant digital interface
KA13UGPEP20ST001 offers a modular architecture, diagnostic access, and testability support, in addition to low power and small area.
View PHY layer solution for PCIe1.1/PCIe2.0 with a serial interface and PIPE3 compliant digital interface full description to...
- see the entire PHY layer solution for PCIe1.1/PCIe2.0 with a serial interface and PIPE3 compliant digital interface datasheet
- get in contact with PHY layer solution for PCIe1.1/PCIe2.0 with a serial interface and PIPE3 compliant digital interface Supplier
PCIe IP
- PCIe 5.0 Integrity and Data Encryption Security Module
- PCIe 6.0 Integrity and Data Encryption Security Module
- PCIe 6.0 PHY in TSMC (N6, N5, N3P, N3E)
- PCIe Controller Testbench
- PCIe Gen 6 SERDES IP - supports up to 112G LR ethernet with low power and latency
- 56G Serdes in 7nm bundled with PCie Gen 5 controller IP