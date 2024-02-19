KA13UGPEP20ST001 provides a complete PHY layer solution for PCIe1.1/PCIe2.0 (2.5/5.0Gbps) for single lane application. It has a serial interface and PIPE3 compliant digital interface.

KA13UGPEP20ST001 offers a modular architecture, diagnostic access, and testability support, in addition to low power and small area.