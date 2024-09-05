10xEngineers Polyphase Video Scaler is a high performance, high quality, video scaler IP core capable of scaling up or down the input video stream by any factor. The IP supports scaling from an arbitrary input resolution to a wide range of output resolutions for video and graphics applications. It is provided as a highly optimized, synthesizable soft IP core for AMD® Xilinx® Ultrascale+™ FPGA devices. While optimized for Xilinx® FPGAs, the IP core features an FPGA agnostic design that can be easily ported to other FPGA devices.

