The KiviPQC-KEM is an IP Core for ML-KEM Key Encapsulation that supports key generation, encapsulation, and decapsulation operations for all ML-KEM variants standardized by NIST in FIPS 203. ML-KEM is a post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithm, designed to be robust against a quantum computer attack. It belongs to the Key Encapsulation Mechanism (KEM) algorithm, that, can be used by two parties to establish a shared secret key over a public channel.



The IP core provides hardware acceleration for computationally intensive operations while maintaining a small footprint and flexibility in deployment. In addition, it is a standalone and encapsulated IP core which can be integrated into any system on chip (SoC) for ASIC or FPGA implementation.