Post-Quantum Cryptography Processor (PQP-HW-COP)
PQPlatform - CoPro is designed to be run by an existing CPU in your security system, using PQShield’s supplied firmware.
The PQShield lattice-based engine is used to perform post-quantum operations. Optional SCA countermeasures, implemented in firmware, can provide protection against non-invasive power and EM side-channel attacks.
This component, known as PQPlatform - Lattice, is also available as a separate implementation for situations where an existing Keccak accelerator is present.
