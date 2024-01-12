PQPlatform - CoPro (PQP-HW-COP) adds PQShield’s state-of-the-art post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to your security sub-system, with optional side-channel countermeasures (SCA). PQP-HW-COP can be optimized for minimum area as part of an existing security sub-system.



PQPlatform - CoPro is designed to be run by an existing CPU in your security system, using PQShield’s supplied firmware.



The PQShield lattice-based engine is used to perform post-quantum operations. Optional SCA countermeasures, implemented in firmware, can provide protection against non-invasive power and EM side-channel attacks.



This component, known as PQPlatform - Lattice, is also available as a separate implementation for situations where an existing Keccak accelerator is present.