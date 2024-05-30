Post Quantum ready Public Key Crypto HW acceleration library optimized for networking applications
eSi-PQC-HT supports the following cryprographic functions in a fully hardware architecture:
* ML-KEM KeyGen, Encaps, Decaps operations for all security modes in FIPS 203;
* ML-DSA Keygen, Sign, Verify operations for all security modes in FIPS 204;
* ECDSA Sign/Verify operations for all NIST prime field curves;
* ECC public key generation for all NIST prime field standardized curves;
* SHA3/SHAKE operations specified in FIPS 202;
The full hardware architecture is optimized for wired/wireless networking applications demanding high throughputs and low processing latency. It also makes the IP compatible with both SoC and simpler non-SoC chip architectures.
PQC IP
