eSi-PQC-HT is a post quantum ready Public Key Crypto HW acceleration library, optimized for networking applications.



eSi-PQC-HT supports the following cryprographic functions in a fully hardware architecture:

* ML-KEM KeyGen, Encaps, Decaps operations for all security modes in FIPS 203;

* ML-DSA Keygen, Sign, Verify operations for all security modes in FIPS 204;

* ECDSA Sign/Verify operations for all NIST prime field curves;

* ECC public key generation for all NIST prime field standardized curves;

* SHA3/SHAKE operations specified in FIPS 202;



The full hardware architecture is optimized for wired/wireless networking applications demanding high throughputs and low processing latency. It also makes the IP compatible with both SoC and simpler non-SoC chip architectures.