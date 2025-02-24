Post-quantum secure root of trust subsystem
PQPlatform-TrustSys can be configured with advanced fault tolerance and power/EM side-channel attack countermeasures.
● Industry leading support for the NIST standardized FIPS 203 ML-KEM and FIPS 204 ML-DSA algorithms, including best-in-class secure and efficient side-channel countermeasures.
● Support for ECC and RSA cryptography, essential for supporting hybrid and legacy protocols during PQC transition.
● Advanced accelerators for symmetric cryptography, including AES, SHA2, SHA3, HMAC, and other bulk operations.
● Integrates with third-party OTP, PUF and Entropy Source components, with pre-validated support provided by PQShield.
