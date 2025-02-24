PQPlatform-TrustSys provides a complete Root of Trust solution, providing architects with everything needed to secure systems during, and beyond post-quantum cryptography transition. It is a fully programmable subsystem containing advanced post-quantum cryptography co-processors, bulk encryption and hashing accelerators, together with support for legacy classical cryptography based on ECC and RSA. PQPlatform-TrustSys can be configured with advanced fault tolerance and power/EM side-channel attack countermeasures.



● Industry leading support for the NIST standardized FIPS 203 ML-KEM and FIPS 204 ML-DSA algorithms, including best-in-class secure and efficient side-channel countermeasures.



● Support for ECC and RSA cryptography, essential for supporting hybrid and legacy protocols during PQC transition.



● Advanced accelerators for symmetric cryptography, including AES, SHA2, SHA3, HMAC, and other bulk operations.



● Integrates with third-party OTP, PUF and Entropy Source components, with pre-validated support provided by PQShield.