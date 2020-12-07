Power Controller RTL IP
View Power Controller RTL IP full description to...
- see the entire Power Controller RTL IP datasheet
- get in contact with Power Controller RTL IP Supplier
Power Controller IP
- Fully Self-contained Single/Multi Port USB Type-C Power Delivery IP
- Bluetooth, Thread, and Zigbee controller for secure and concurrent wireless connectivity with low-power consumption
- Complete USB Type-C Power Delivery PHY, RTL, and Software
- PCIe 5.0 PHY IP with 32GT/s optimized for low power consumption (Silicon Proven in TSMC 12FFC)
- PCIe 4.0 PHY IP with 16GT/s optimized for low power consumption (Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+)
- Low-power SD/eMMC host controller IP provides advanced high-performance 32- and 64-bit AXI interface to the SoC