The SM2400 is the ultimate Narrowband Power Line Communication (N-PLC) modem that combines cost effective design optimized for PLC applications with high flexibility to address industry standard protocols, future new standards and high robust proprietary modes.
Features
- Configurable power line communications modem
- Data rates up to 400kbps
- Configurable operational bands (5 - 500 kHz)
- CENELEC
- ARIB
- FCC
- Supports OFDM, BPSK for superior communication
- Comprehensive multi-standard capability
- PRIME
- IEEE 1901.2
- G3-PLC
- Proprietary XXR
- 32-bit dual core highly flexible and programmable architecture
- PHY (Physical Layer)
- MAC (Media Access Controller)
- High-speed 256-bit AES-CCM for secure commucications
- Cost optimized integrated analog front-end (AFE)
- Interfaces for adding optional components
- UART
- JTAG
- SPI
- GPIO
Benefits
- Evaluation kits are available
- Easy integration
- Rapid Evaluation and Development
- Hardware
- Plug-in module(s) optimized for FCC, CEN-A and CEN-BC
- Mini USB connection
- IEC power connection
- Built-in power line coupling circuit
- Ability to bypass on board switched-mode power supply and use external
- DC supply
- Software
- Programmable/downloadable firmware
- PRIME / G3 / IEEE 1901.2 / XXR
- Unified development framework and tools for all firmware packages
- Unified serial host protocol allowing direct interface to MACs, PHYs, CLs
- Unified GUI for testing and experimentation
Deliverables
- Verilog
- Firmware
- GDSII
Applications
- Smart grid communications
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
- Automated Meter reading (AMR)
- Street lighting control and smart ballasts
- Solar and alternative energy management
- Smart home energy monitoring
- Factory and Building Automation (BA)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
