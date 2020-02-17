Universal Modem Chip

Comprehensive multi-standard platform, superior noise performance, low system cost.

Establish a communications network with existing installed power lines!

The SM2400 is the ultimate Narrowband Power Line Communication (N-PLC) modem that combines cost effective design optimized for PLC applications with high flexibility to address industry standard protocols, future new standards and high robust proprietary modes.

Features

Configurable power line communications modem

Data rates up to 400kbps

Configurable operational bands (5 - 500 kHz)

CENELEC



ARIB



FCC

Supports OFDM, BPSK for superior communication

Comprehensive multi-standard capability

PRIME

IEEE 1901.2

G3-PLC

Proprietary XXR

32-bit dual core highly flexible and programmable architecture

PHY (Physical Layer)



MAC (Media Access Controller)

High-speed 256-bit AES-CCM for secure commucications

Cost optimized integrated analog front-end (AFE)

Interfaces for adding optional components

UART



JTAG



SPI



GPIO

Benefits

Evaluation kits are available

Easy integration

Rapid Evaluation and Development

Hardware



Plug-in module(s) optimized for FCC, CEN-A and CEN-BC



Mini USB connection



IEC power connection



Built-in power line coupling circuit



Ability to bypass on board switched-mode power supply and use external



DC supply

Software

Programmable/downloadable firmware



PRIME / G3 / IEEE 1901.2 / XXR



Unified development framework and tools for all firmware packages



Unified serial host protocol allowing direct interface to MACs, PHYs, CLs



Unified GUI for testing and experimentation

Deliverables

Verilog

Firmware

GDSII

Applications

Smart grid communications

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Automated Meter reading (AMR)

Street lighting control and smart ballasts

Solar and alternative energy management

Smart home energy monitoring

Factory and Building Automation (BA)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Block Diagram of the Power Line Communications, PLC, Transceiver, N-PLC, G3-PLC, Prime, IEEE, Sunspec