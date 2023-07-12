Power Management Subsystem
Equipped with an integrated digital controller, the agilePMU Subsystem offers precise control over start-up and shutdown, supports supply sequencing, and allows for individual programmable output voltage for each LDO. Status monitors provide real-time feedback on the current state of the subsystem, ensuring optimal system performance.
Agile Analog designs are based on tried and tested architectures to ensure reliability and functionality. Our design methodology is programmatic, systematic and repeatable leading to analog IP that is more verifiable, more robust and more reliable. Our methodology also allows us to quickly re-target our IP to different process options. We support all the major foundries including TSMC, GlobalFoundries, Samsung Foundry, Intel, and SMIC as well as other IC foundries and manufacturers. Please contact Agile Analog for further information.
Block Diagram of the Power Management Subsystem IP Core
