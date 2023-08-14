028TSMC_LDO_01 is a Power management unit, designed to supply integrated circuits with stable and precise voltage. IP includes Bandgap block, and 3 LDOs: always-ON LDO to convert IO voltage 5.0V/3.3V to 0.9V and supply digital circuits with load up to 5mA; LDO to convert IO voltage 5.0V/3.3V to 1.8V and supply analog circuits with load up to 100mA; LDO to convert IO voltage 5.0V to 3.3V and supply analog circuits with load up to 100mA. Bandgap is a voltage reference source, where voltage is formed independently from temperature and power supply variations, and where typical reference voltage is 1.2V. Bandgap includes also Voltage-to-Current (V2I) converter to generate required nominal values of reference current to analog blocks. Each of LDOs has an option of output voltage adjustment. The block operates directly from two main power supplies: IO voltage VDDIO, which can be 5.5V or 3.3, depending on application, and core voltage VDD09 supply.