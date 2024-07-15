The Power on Reset circuit, hcl_gf40_por_1p8_3p3 has three configuration and their specifications are listed as below:

Note: The POR hcl_gf40_por_1p8_3p3 can be configured for both the modes and just for one of the modes Mode 0 and Mode 1 which can work on different supply voltages VDDA and VBAT as shown in Figure 1