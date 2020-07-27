PVT Detector is a unique solution intended to continuously monitor IC status at several on-die locations. It is able to detect manufacturing process deviation, perform voltage and die temperature measurement. PVT detector consists of PVT module and voltage/temperature sensor units. PVT module is a calculation center that contains process detector units and two embedded voltage/temperature sensor units (the first one is connected to AVDD and the second one – to DVDD). Also it is able to maintain up to 14 external voltage/temperature sensor units.

IP technology: UMC 55nm eFlash CMOS technology.



Features

Temperature measurement range -40°C ÷ +85°C

Voltage measurement range 2V÷3.6V

High accuracy temperature and voltage measurements

Process detector for regular-voltage and high-voltage threshold MOS transistors

Two embedded voltage/temperature sensors

Up to 14 remote voltage/temperature sensors

Deliverables

Schematic or NetList

Abstract view (.lef and .lib files)

Layout (optional)

Verilog behavior model

Extracted view (optional)

GDSII

DRC, LVS, antenna report

Test bench with saved configurations (optional)

Documentation

