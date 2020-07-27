Process/Voltage/Temperature Detector
IP technology: UMC 55nm eFlash CMOS technology.
Features
- UMC 55nm eFlash CMOS technology
- Temperature measurement range -40°C ÷ +85°C
- Voltage measurement range 2V÷3.6V
- High accuracy temperature and voltage measurements
- Process detector for regular-voltage and high-voltage threshold MOS transistors
- Two embedded voltage/temperature sensors
- Up to 14 remote voltage/temperature sensors
Deliverables
- Schematic or NetList
- Abstract view (.lef and .lib files)
- Layout (optional)
- Verilog behavior model
- Extracted view (optional)
- GDSII
- DRC, LVS, antenna report
- Test bench with saved configurations (optional)
- Documentation
Applications
- Die temperature monitoring
- Supply voltage low battery indication
- Process deviation detection
- Pseudo static analog digitization
- System performance detection
