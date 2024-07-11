028UMC_PVT_01 IP library is a unique solution intended to continuously monitor IC status at several on-die locations.

It is able to detect manufacturing process deviation, perform voltage and die temperature measurement. PVT Sensor IP library consists of three main parts: VT module as a calculation center for wide range of voltage and temperature measurements; Voltage/Temperature sensor units for voltage measurements from 0.6V to 3.63V and temperature measurements from -40°C to +125°C; Process detector module includes process units, dedicated for process variation elicitation of transistors with different threshold voltage types.

PVT Sensor can operate in Glitch detector mode allowing to monitor and detect rapid fluctuations of voltage and temperature on the die.

