Process/Voltage/Temperature Sensor (Supply voltage 1.8V/0.9V)
It is able to detect manufacturing process deviation, perform voltage and die temperature measurement. PVT Sensor IP library consists of three main parts: VT module as a calculation center for wide range of voltage and temperature measurements; Voltage/Temperature sensor units for voltage measurements from 0.6V to 3.63V and temperature measurements from -40°C to +125°C; Process detector module includes process units, dedicated for process variation elicitation of transistors with different threshold voltage types.
PVT Sensor can operate in Glitch detector mode allowing to monitor and detect rapid fluctuations of voltage and temperature on the die.
View Process/Voltage/Temperature Sensor (Supply voltage 1.8V/0.9V) full description to...
- see the entire Process/Voltage/Temperature Sensor (Supply voltage 1.8V/0.9V) datasheet
- get in contact with Process/Voltage/Temperature Sensor (Supply voltage 1.8V/0.9V) Supplier
PVT IP
- PVT - Process, Voltage, and Temperature Monitor TSMC 7nm
- In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring, TSMC N7
- PVT Sensor TSMC 40G
- PVT - Process, Voltage, and Temperature Monitor - TSMC 16nm
- PVT Controller (Series 5) (Sub-system for complete PVT monitoring), TSMC N5
- In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring, TSMC N5