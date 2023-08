XIP8103H from Xiphera is a Pseudorandom Number Generator (PRNG) Intellectual Property (IP) core. XIP8103H is based on Counter (CTR) operation mode of a 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) and uses a high-speed AES-CTR implementation as an integral building block.

XIP8103H has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP8103H does not rely on any FPGA manufacturer-specific features.