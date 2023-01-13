Ray tracing GPU
IMG DXT provides everything a customer might need in a GPU to integrate into their next-generation, game-ready mobile devices. Download our white paper to learn more about our PowerVR Photon, the world’s first mobile-optimised ray tracing architecture, and the new features introduced in DXT.
Fragment shading rate and ray tracing – a perfect partnership
Thanks to Fragment Shading Rate (FSR), IMG DXT frees up performance headroom for developers. FSR decreases the number of fragments processed and significantly increases graphics performance with minimal impact on visual quality. FSR makes ray-traced effects more efficient as fewer rays are sent into the scene.
This means realistic lights and shadows are achievable with a smaller silicon area so developers can make the best use of ray tracing, even with half or single–RAC configurations. Developers can choose how aggressively they use FSR and balance how games use the hardware to deliver the best visual experience.
2D Dual-Rate Texturing
Many cutting-edge games rely on texture-sampling heavy filter effects. IMG DXT GPUs have a special mode inside their texture processing unit (TPU) that detects these algorithms and doubles their execution rate.
This result of this “fast path” for post-processing effects is a doubling of bilinear filtering performance, which can be used for tasks such as image processing, or advanced ray tracing.
Video Demo of the Ray tracing GPU IP Core
This video highlights the new features and benefits of the IMG DXT GPU using a real-time in-house developed demo. IMG DXT aims to bring ray tracing to the mass market by enabling high visual quality using limited ray budgets.
DXT builds on Fragment Shading Rate (FSR) to reduce the computational complexity of scenes as well as reducing the number of rays needed to generate convincing shadows, reflections and refractions in the demo scene. The demo uses advanced TAA denoising techniques which take advantage of DXT’s innovative 2D Dual Rate Texturing feature which allows up to double the performance for post-processing effects compared to the previous generation. With FSR combined with 2D Dual Rate Texturing DXT will enable mainstream mass market deployment of hardware ray tracing building up a viable ecosystem of developers.