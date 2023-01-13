At Imagination, we are continuing to enhance the graphics performance of our GPUs and boost visual quality with ray tracing. IMG DXT is Imagination’s groundbreaking ray-tracing GPU that scales to unlock cutting-edge graphics for all mobile device users, delivering even greater performance levels and power efficiency while bringing affordable and usable ray tracing into the mainstream.



IMG DXT provides everything a customer might need in a GPU to integrate into their next-generation, game-ready mobile devices. Download our white paper to learn more about our PowerVR Photon, the world’s first mobile-optimised ray tracing architecture, and the new features introduced in DXT.



Fragment shading rate and ray tracing – a perfect partnership



Thanks to Fragment Shading Rate (FSR), IMG DXT frees up performance headroom for developers. FSR decreases the number of fragments processed and significantly increases graphics performance with minimal impact on visual quality. FSR makes ray-traced effects more efficient as fewer rays are sent into the scene.

This means realistic lights and shadows are achievable with a smaller silicon area so developers can make the best use of ray tracing, even with half or single–RAC configurations. Developers can choose how aggressively they use FSR and balance how games use the hardware to deliver the best visual experience.



2D Dual-Rate Texturing



Many cutting-edge games rely on texture-sampling heavy filter effects. IMG DXT GPUs have a special mode inside their texture processing unit (TPU) that detects these algorithms and doubles their execution rate.

This result of this “fast path” for post-processing effects is a doubling of bilinear filtering performance, which can be used for tasks such as image processing, or advanced ray tracing.