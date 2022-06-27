Real-time embedded RISC-V CPU
View Real-time embedded RISC-V CPU full description to...
- see the entire Real-time embedded RISC-V CPU datasheet
- get in contact with Real-time embedded RISC-V CPU Supplier
Video Demo of the Real-time embedded RISC-V CPU IP Core
IMG RTXM-2200 is the first core from the Catapult CPU range. It’s a highly scalable real-time, deterministic, 32-bit embedded CPU, that is feature-rich and flexible in design for mainstream devices. It’s the ideal solution as a helper core in complex SoCs or for devices in markets such as; 5G modems, cellular base stations, networking solutions for data transfer, packet management and storage controllers.