Low Leakage. Mobile Semiconductor's RF1P-ULL-GF22FDX-PLUS memory compiler generates single-port Register File instances using the GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDXPLUS CMOS process. Each ultra-low leakage memory instance primarily uses low leakage HVT (LLHVT) devices and source biasing to minimize standby current. Read and write assist circuits ensure reliable operations with a periphery power supply as low as 0.65V.