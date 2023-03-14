DSP-enhanced ARC EMxD and HS4xD processors provide combined RISC + DSP processing for computation intensive applications
ReRAM NVM in 130nm CMOS, S130
The technology is available in SkyWater 130nm CMOS process, proven in silicon, available for integration in users’ SoCs, and ready for production. The Weebit ReRAM IP module is provided in a wide range of capacities and features, and it can be customized per customer needs.
SkyWater’s 130nm technology node is a dual gate technology with 1.8V and 3.3V/5.0V devices. The technology supports up to five aluminum metal layers; and is mixed-signal enabled with native, extended drain, NPN and PNP BJTs, inductors, MIMs, etc. The technology offers a variety of thresholds to optimize for power and performance.
Block Diagram of the ReRAM NVM in 130nm CMOS, S130
