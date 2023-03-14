Weebit ReRAM (Resistive Random Access Memory), is an innovative Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) technology that can be easily integrated into any CMOS IC. ReRAM combines the advantages of RAM and flash: it is non-volatile, extremely fast, low-power and cost-effective. The high-performance and ultra-low-power NVM achieves 10K programming cycles and 10 years’ retention at high temperatures.



The technology is available in SkyWater 130nm CMOS process, proven in silicon, available for integration in users’ SoCs, and ready for production. The Weebit ReRAM IP module is provided in a wide range of capacities and features, and it can be customized per customer needs.



SkyWater’s 130nm technology node is a dual gate technology with 1.8V and 3.3V/5.0V devices. The technology supports up to five aluminum metal layers; and is mixed-signal enabled with native, extended drain, NPN and PNP BJTs, inductors, MIMs, etc. The technology offers a variety of thresholds to optimize for power and performance.