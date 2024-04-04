NEOX® | GA100 is the leading GPGPU solution for the MCU market and world’s first GPGPU architecture based on RISC-V, offering the unique combination of performing both graphics and ΑΙ on the same IP. Ultra-low power, tiny silicon area & memory requirements are key benefits that position NEOX ® | GA100 as the ultimate choice for battery powered and cost-constrained wearable and edge AIoT devices.



