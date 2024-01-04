RivieraWaves 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) 2x2 MAC & Modem AP
The RW-11BE-AP 2x2 160MHz IP is a high performance Wi-Fi 7 MAC & modem solution optimized for access points and getaways. This is the industry’s smallest footprint and lowest power but high performance Wi-Fi IP compliant with 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) 2x2 160MHz AP.
The Ceva RW-11BE-AP IP consist of 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) MAC and modem, in 2x2 MIMO configuration. It is provided with LMAC+UMAC (aka FullMAC) software protocol stack, and an integration-ready processor and operating-system- agnostic platform, simplifying deployment in SoC/ASSP designs. The Wi-Fi software protocol stack can be executed on any processor such as ARM, ARC, RISC-V and others.
The RW-11BE-AP platform can be used in a standalone single chip or integrated into a bigger System on Chip (SoC) such as application processor.
For more comprehensive solution, the RW-11BE-AP IP is well complemented with Rivierawaves Bluetooth ans Ceva-Rivierawaves UWB IPs.
Silicon independent, the RW-11BE-AP IP supports several radio IPs from various partners. Other RF can be easily supported on customer demand.
View RivieraWaves 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) 2x2 MAC & Modem AP full description to...
- see the entire RivieraWaves 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) 2x2 MAC & Modem AP datasheet
- get in contact with RivieraWaves 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) 2x2 MAC & Modem AP Supplier
Wi-Fi IP
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ax/Wi-Fi 6 /Bluetooth LE v5.3/15.4-2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP for IOT Application in TSMC22 ULL
- RivieraWaves 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) 1x1 & 2x2 MAC & modem
- RivieraWaves 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) 1x1 20MHz STA Low Power MAC & modem
- IEEE 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow RF Transceiver
- Wi-Fi WPA3 MAC
- IEEE802.11n/ac/ax Wi-Fi LDPC Encoder + Decoder - silicon proven