The RivieraWaves Wi-Fi IP family offers a comprehensive suite of IPs and platforms for embedding Wi-Fi connectivity into SoCs/ASSPs addressing a broad range of applications.



The RW-11BE-AP 2x2 160MHz IP is a high performance Wi-Fi 7 MAC & modem solution optimized for access points and getaways. This is the industry’s smallest footprint and lowest power but high performance Wi-Fi IP compliant with 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) 2x2 160MHz AP.



The Ceva RW-11BE-AP IP consist of 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) MAC and modem, in 2x2 MIMO configuration. It is provided with LMAC+UMAC (aka FullMAC) software protocol stack, and an integration-ready processor and operating-system- agnostic platform, simplifying deployment in SoC/ASSP designs. The Wi-Fi software protocol stack can be executed on any processor such as ARM, ARC, RISC-V and others.



The RW-11BE-AP platform can be used in a standalone single chip or integrated into a bigger System on Chip (SoC) such as application processor.



For more comprehensive solution, the RW-11BE-AP IP is well complemented with Rivierawaves Bluetooth ans Ceva-Rivierawaves UWB IPs.



Silicon independent, the RW-11BE-AP IP supports several radio IPs from various partners. Other RF can be easily supported on customer demand.

