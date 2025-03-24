The Rambus automotive-grade CryptoManager RT-7xx v3 Root of Trust family is the next generation of fully programmable ISO 26262 and ISO 21434 compliant hardware security modules offering Quantum Safe security by design for secure automotive applications supporting AutoSAR, EVITA full and SHE+.



The baseline RT-730B offers RISC-V processor, NIST CMVP compliant, NIST CAVP hardware classic cryptographic accelerators (AES, SHA-2, SHA-3, RSA, ECC), a NIST certified TRNG, classic and LMS and XMSS boot flow. ISO 21434/26262 HSM. Secure Boot, Debug, FOTA. Secure, firewalled, in-core processing. Multi-layered security model. Secure lifecycle management. Secure data store. ASIL-D Process, ASIL-B FuSa.



Additional SKUs in the family offer baseline functionality plus OSCCA SM2/3/4, Full Quantum Safe Boot & Crypto (ML-KEM, ML-DSA, SLH-DSA, LMA, XMSS), Side-Channel (DPA, FIA) protection, SCA SW and/or ASIL-D FuSa.