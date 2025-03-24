RT-7xx CryptoManager Root of Trust
The baseline RT-730B offers RISC-V processor, NIST CMVP compliant, NIST CAVP hardware classic cryptographic accelerators (AES, SHA-2, SHA-3, RSA, ECC), a NIST certified TRNG, classic and LMS and XMSS boot flow. ISO 21434/26262 HSM. Secure Boot, Debug, FOTA. Secure, firewalled, in-core processing. Multi-layered security model. Secure lifecycle management. Secure data store. ASIL-D Process, ASIL-B FuSa.
Additional SKUs in the family offer baseline functionality plus OSCCA SM2/3/4, Full Quantum Safe Boot & Crypto (ML-KEM, ML-DSA, SLH-DSA, LMA, XMSS), Side-Channel (DPA, FIA) protection, SCA SW and/or ASIL-D FuSa.
