The IPX-RTP-XS IP-cores enable the RTP packetization/depacketization and are designed to be used with intoPIX video codecs. The IP-cores can directly be connected with the TICO-XS encoder & decoder IP-cores, providing full compliance with JPEG-XS video transport over RTP. The cores follow the IETF JPEG XS RFC and are suitable for interoperable transport of JPEG XS video over SMPTE 2110-22.



The IPX-RTP-XS IP-cores are ideal to enable rapidly any existing SMPTE ST 2110 'uncompressed' FPGA video design to also support SMPTE ST 2110-22 "compressed video" using JPEG XS over RTP.