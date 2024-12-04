Scalable, On-Die Voltage Regulation for High Current Applications
The Aeonic Power™ HC regulator delivers a consistent and programmable output voltage that helps strengthen the robustness of power delivery networks. As silicon ages, design teams can remain confident that their computational units will continue to operate at the nominal level without power-related reliability issues.
The Aeonic Power product family is intrinsically flexible because it incorporates a digital controller architecture that allows the IP to scale for different load current profiles. Movellus' expertise lies in converting traditionally analog functions into the digital domain. This has allowed the company to develop feature-rich digital IP that is observable, process portable, and area efficient, making the Aeonic Power HC is ideally suited for large-scale distribution within an SoC.
voltage regulator IP
