The Aeonic Power™ HC is a high-current, on-die voltage regulation solution that delivers local, distributed power, enabling fine-grained Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling (DVFS) for computational cores, clusters, and logic blocks. It can reliably supply core power to processing elements across a wide current range, helping SoC’s balance performance and power, resulting in energy savings of up to 15%. In addition to fine-grained DVFS, the Aeonic Power™ HC further optimizes energy efficiency by mitigating local IR drop and enabling virtual power islands.



The Aeonic Power™ HC regulator delivers a consistent and programmable output voltage that helps strengthen the robustness of power delivery networks. As silicon ages, design teams can remain confident that their computational units will continue to operate at the nominal level without power-related reliability issues.



The Aeonic Power product family is intrinsically flexible because it incorporates a digital controller architecture that allows the IP to scale for different load current profiles. Movellus' expertise lies in converting traditionally analog functions into the digital domain. This has allowed the company to develop feature-rich digital IP that is observable, process portable, and area efficient, making the Aeonic Power HC is ideally suited for large-scale distribution within an SoC.

