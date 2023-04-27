The Optical Communications Terminal (OCT) Standard was developed by the Space Development Agency (SDA) with the purpose of bringing interoperability across freespace optical communication (FSO) systems where at least one endpoint is a space-based terminal.

The Creonic SDA OCT V3.0 Encoder handles the construction of Over-The-Air (OTA) frames as indicated in the standard, a preamble followed by a header and payload data, with both fields being protected by cyclic redundancy check (CRC) and forward error correction (FEC). The Creonic SDA OCT V3.0 Decoder performs the synchronization of the Over-The-Air (OTA) frame and then decodes the header and payload data within the frame.

