Synopsys DDR5/4 Controller is a next-generation memory controller optimized for latency, bandwidth, and area., supporting JEDEC standard DDR5 and DDR4 SDRAMs and DIMMs The highly configurable controller meets or exceeds the design requirements of a wide range of applications from data center to consumer.



The Synopsys DDR5/4 Controller connects to the Synopsys DDR5/4 PHY or other PHYs via the DFI 5.0 interface to create a complete memory interface solution. The controller includes software configuration registers, which are accessed through an AMBA 3.0 APB interface.



The DDR controller block includes advanced command scheduler, memory protocol handler, optional ECC (Error-correcting code), and dual-channel support, as well as the DFI interface to the PHY. The Synopsys DDR5/4 Controller seamlessly integrates with the Synopsys Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module to provide confidentiality of data in-use or stored in off-chip memory