Secure DDR5 Controller with Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security
The Synopsys DDR5/4 Controller connects to the Synopsys DDR5/4 PHY or other PHYs via the DFI 5.0 interface to create a complete memory interface solution. The controller includes software configuration registers, which are accessed through an AMBA 3.0 APB interface.
The DDR controller block includes advanced command scheduler, memory protocol handler, optional ECC (Error-correcting code), and dual-channel support, as well as the DFI interface to the PHY. The Synopsys DDR5/4 Controller seamlessly integrates with the Synopsys Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module to provide confidentiality of data in-use or stored in off-chip memory
View Secure DDR5 Controller with Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security full description to...
- see the entire Secure DDR5 Controller with Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security datasheet
- get in contact with Secure DDR5 Controller with Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Supplier