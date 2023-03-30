Secure Hash Algorithm-3 (SHA-3)
functions on binary data with the NIST FIPS 202 Standard. It supports
cryptographic hash functions (SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384, and
SHA3-512). SHA-3 can be directly substituted for SHA-2 in current
applications and significantly improve the robustness of NIST's overall
hash algorithm toolkit. It provides two versions of SHA3 IP: SHA3 hash
engine and SHA3 hash engine with input buffer and padding logic. It is
flexible to select different versions based on various requirements.
CYB-SHA3 is an ideal solution for wireless communication, payment
products and IoT devices with high implementation performance. It is
fastly and easily integrated into ASIC and FPGA applications.
