CYB- SHA3 implements Secure Hash Algorithm-3 (SHA-3) family of

functions on binary data with the NIST FIPS 202 Standard. It supports

cryptographic hash functions (SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384, and

SHA3-512). SHA-3 can be directly substituted for SHA-2 in current

applications and significantly improve the robustness of NIST's overall

hash algorithm toolkit. It provides two versions of SHA3 IP: SHA3 hash

engine and SHA3 hash engine with input buffer and padding logic. It is

flexible to select different versions based on various requirements.



CYB-SHA3 is an ideal solution for wireless communication, payment

products and IoT devices with high implementation performance. It is

fastly and easily integrated into ASIC and FPGA applications.