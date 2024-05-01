Securyzr™ IDS is an Intrusion Detection System software module, embedded in the device to protect and part of the Secure-IC threat detection, analysis, and response solution framework. It uses rules and AI methodology.



Following XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) model, SCZ_HSI_IDS monitors several aspects of device security:

• CPU Activity

• Memory activity

• Network traffic (CAN bus, Ethernet…)

• Device components such as a Secure-IC Securyzr™ integrated Secure Element (iSE)

• Sensors and more



Securyzr™ IDS is adaptable to monitor any component of the device, provided the Host is capable of collecting information and relaying it through the OS.