Securyzr™ Intrusion Detection System (IDS)
Following XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) model, SCZ_HSI_IDS monitors several aspects of device security:
• CPU Activity
• Memory activity
• Network traffic (CAN bus, Ethernet…)
• Device components such as a Secure-IC Securyzr™ integrated Secure Element (iSE)
• Sensors and more
Securyzr™ IDS is adaptable to monitor any component of the device, provided the Host is capable of collecting information and relaying it through the OS.
Block Diagram of the Securyzr™ Intrusion Detection System (IDS) IP Core
