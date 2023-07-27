Sensor Interface Subsystem
The components within the subsystem can be customised to suit a variety of applications. This includes selecting the number of agileADC, agileDAC, and agileCMP_LP blocks, as well as their bit depth and sample rate. This allows the agileSensorIF subsystem to be perfectly tailored to your exact needs and use case.
Status monitors provide real-time feedback on the current state of the subsystem, ensuring optimal system performance.
The monitoring of process, voltage and temperature variations are critical to optimise power and performance for modern SoCs/ASICs, especially for advanced node and FinFET processes.
Agile Analog designs are based on tried and tested architectures to ensure reliability and functionality. Our design methodology is programmatic, systematic and repeatable leading to analog IP that is more verifiable, more robust and more reliable. Our methodology also allows us to quickly re-target our IP to different process options. We support all the major foundries including TSMC, GlobalFoundries, Samsung Foundry, Intel, and SMIC as well as other IC foundries and manufacturers. Please contact Agile Analog for further information.
