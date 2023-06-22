PVT Sensor Subsystem
The agilePVT Sensor Subsystem is a low power integrated macro consisting of Process, Voltage, and Temperature sensors, and associated reference generator, for on-chip monitoring of a device's physical, environmental, and electrical characteristics.
Equipped with an integrated digital controller, the agilePVT Subsystem offers precise control over start-up and shutdown. Status monitors provide real-time feedback on the current state of the subsystem, ensuring optimal system performance over the full product lifecycle.
Agile Analog designs are based on tried and tested architectures to ensure reliability and functionality. Our design methodology is programmatic, systematic and repeatable leading to analog IP that is more verifiable, more robust and more reliable. Our methodology also allows us to quickly re-target our IP to different process options. We support all the major foundries including TSMC, GlobalFoundries, Samsung Foundry, Intel, and SMIC as well as other IC foundries and manufacturers. Please contact Agile Analog for further information.
Block Diagram of the PVT Sensor Subsystem IP Core
- In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring, TSMC N7
- PVT Controller (Series 5) (Sub-system for complete PVT monitoring), TSMC N5
- In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring, TSMC N5
- In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring, TSMC N6
- PVT Controller (Series 5) (Sub-system for complete PVT monitoring), TSMC N4P
- In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring, TSMC N4P