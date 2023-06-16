The SHA-3 – secure hash algorithms – crypto engine is a hardware accelerator for cryptographic hashing functions. It is an area efficient and high throughput design and compliant to NIST’s FIPS 202 standard. Additionally it supports all SHA-3 hash functions – SHA-3-224, SHA-3-256, SHA-3-384 and SHA-3-512 – as well as extendable output functions (XOF) – SHAKE-128 and SHAKE-256.



The SHA-3 IP core offers a versatile solution for maintaining data integrity and verifying authentication across various applications. Its applications span a wide range, including Message Authentication Codes (MAC), IPsec and TLS/SSL protocol engines, secure boot engines, encrypted data storage, e-commerce platforms, financial transaction systems, blockchain, or pseudo random bit generation.



