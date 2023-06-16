SHA-3 Crypto IP Core
The SHA-3 IP core offers a versatile solution for maintaining data integrity and verifying authentication across various applications. Its applications span a wide range, including Message Authentication Codes (MAC), IPsec and TLS/SSL protocol engines, secure boot engines, encrypted data storage, e-commerce platforms, financial transaction systems, blockchain, or pseudo random bit generation.
