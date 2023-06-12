The SHA-384/512 is a high-throughput, and compact hardware implementation of the SHA-384 and the SHA-512 cryptographic hash functions provisioned by the FIPS180-4 standard.



The core is designed for ease of use and integration and adheres to industry-best coding and verification practices. Technology mapping, and timing closure are trouble-free, as the core contains no multi-cycle or false paths, and uses only rising-edge-triggered D-type flip-flops, no tri-states, and a single-clock/reset domain. The SHA-384/512 core features a simple input and output data interface. Support for AMBA bus interfaces and integration with an external DMA are available as options.



The highly reliable SHA-384/512 has been production-proven in several ASIC and FPGAs designs.