Silicon Security Solution
The ChevinID™ solution is vendor agnostic, so adds security when using products from multiple vendors in FPGAs, ASICs or Chiplets. ChevinID™ works with a server that can be located on an FPGA, a CPU with secure/protected software, or cloud hosted, with an internet connection.
Block Diagram of the Silicon Security Solution IP Core
Silicon Security Solution IP
- ISO/IEC 14443 type A/B Analog Front End (AFE) compliant with the NFC standards
- Fully-integrated temperature monitor
- Fully-integrated programmable clock generator IP with embedded frequency monitor
- Fully-integrated 256-bit Physically Unclonable Function (PUF) with embedded reliability check
- Positive and negative voltage-glitch detector protecting against fault-injection attacks
- True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Analog Noise Source based on a robust state-of-the-art physical entropy source