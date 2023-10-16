ChevinID™ was designed by Chevin Technology using patented method (GB2609026) to add a further layer of protection to your Silicon supply chain by identifying malicious and accidental changes that can occur during the production process. ChevinID ™ authorizes and authenticates hardware and software functions, and establishes a secure root of trust, while allowing the selection, control and modification of features contained within encrypted envelopes of RTL netlists. ChevinID™ can be inserted into Silicon such as FPGA, ASIC, and SiP design with Chiplets.



The ChevinID™ solution is vendor agnostic, so adds security when using products from multiple vendors in FPGAs, ASICs or Chiplets. ChevinID™ works with a server that can be located on an FPGA, a CPU with secure/protected software, or cloud hosted, with an internet connection.

